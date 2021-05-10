Nomura partners with New Zealand group to expand global footprint

Nomura Holdings said on Monday (May 10) it will team up with Auckland-based investment and advisory firm Jarden Group in New Zealand and Australia, as Japan's biggest investment bank and brokerage seeks to expand its global presence.

The alliance includes supporting clients across equity and debt capital markets as well as merger-and-acquisition (M&A) finance, Nomura said in a joint statement with Jarden.

The announcement comes after Jarden dissolved its long-standing strategic alliance with Credit Suisse Group.

Nomura is working to build up its primary business overseas that includes underwriting and deal advisory, at a time when a declining population at home is pointing toward a shrinking domestic market.

In a separate statement on Monday, Nomura said it was considering launching a joint venture with Chiba Bank and two other Japanese regional banks by September to provide consulting services for wealth management.