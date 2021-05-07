Advisers offered support talks over Mental Health Awareness Week

Wealth manager Quilter is partnering with Spill, an independent organisation providing specialist workplace mental health support, to offer a series of free talks throughout Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 (10-16 May).

Quilter highlighted how the past year has been extremely challenging for everyone, not least financial advisers, who have had to cope with increased demands and workloads, while navigating completely new ways of working to assist clients who need support through major financial and life events.

"Like many of us, advisers will find that they are more stressed and anxious as a result, and so as part of Quilter's commitment to supporting advisers' emotional wellbeing, these free talks are designed to offer support and guidance", it said.

It’s vital to reflect on what has changed, what we’ve learnt, including about ourselves, and how we can use that to create better lives."

The talks address a range of issues, from exploring some of the social and psychological reasons why we find it harder to switch off nowadays and look at tips for how we can fully disconnect, to what we can all do to change our workplace culture for the better.

The following talks are available to advisers and their colleagues:

• Mon 10th May 1pm - 2pm ‘How to overcome imposter syndrome feelings'

• Tue 11th May 1pm - 2pm ‘How to (actually) switch off from work'

• Wed 12th May 1pm - 2pm ‘How to be a more emotionally intelligent manager'

• Thu 13th May 1pm - 2pm ‘How to change the culture at your company'

The talks come alongside many other resources provided by Quilter and delivered by Spill aimed at supporting advisers' wellbeing including bitesize content such as how to approach news and social media and how to beat daily anxiety.

Spill also offers one-to-one support in different formats: a free 'ask a therapist' service where advisers can browse real advice from therapists and suggest topics for them to cover; or alternatively one-to-one personal therapy sessions - which can be taken as a one off or over a course of 4-10 sessions at a 30% discount price.

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney said: "We're all feeling a bit knocked about after the past year, but we've all found reserves of strength and resilience we didn't know we had. But this period will pass, indeed is passing and as we come out of it it's vital to reflect on what has changed, what we've learnt, including about ourselves, and how we can use that to create better lives.

"Right now many people are feeling anxious about returning to normality, including going back to life in an office, even if not for five days a week. Mental Health Awareness Week provides the ideal opportunity to take some time to take care of our mental health and emotional wellbeing, so I'm really pleased to be able to offer these talks to help advisers through this difficult period."

Calvin Benton, CEO of Spill: "The last year has been emotionally tough on everyone, and so for Mental Health Awareness Week we're proud to be offering a series of talks to advisers that draw upon the expertise of Spill's therapists to provide helpful tips for common issues, whether that's making more time to switch off and rest or trying to better support those around you."