Nordea investment arm CEO departs to lead Swedish boutique

Stockholm-headquartered active management specialist Lannebo has named Jessica Malmfors as its new chief executive.

Malmfors was previously chief executive at Nordea Investment Management where she worked from 2015.

Lannebo's current chief executive, Martin Öqvist, is to stay on at the firm as chief operating officer.

Malmfors said: "For the past 20 years, Lannebo has been a pioneer in active equity management as well as corporate governance and sustainability.

‘It's exciting to join a company with such a strong history and great future potential."

Lannebo chairman of the board, Johan Lannebo, said: "We get a very skilled CEO in Jessica Malmfors and at the same time we're able to keep Martin Öqvist in the organisation. It really strengthens us a company. Our aim going forward is to keep a customer-centric focus and continue our growth journey for a long time to come."

Lannebo is an independent specialist asset manager owned by its founders and employees and manages €8.3bn in assets across 18 funds.