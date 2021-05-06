Half of advisers expect to work from home after Covid-19 - PFS

Nearly half (46%) of UK financial advisers expect to partially work remotely after government Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased, according to a survey from the Personal Finance Society (PFS).

The poll carried out on social media, which unscientifically surveyed 771 people on social media, more than half think they will stay in home offices for two to three days a week after restrictions are lifted.

The professional body also found that only 17% expect to spend the bulk of their week in the office with no more than one day a week working remotely.

Nearly a quarter (23%) said they still intend to stay away from the office for the bulk of the working week (three to four days a week), even when government guidance changes to encourage people to back into offices.

The survey found that 14% of financial planning professionals said they intend to go back into the office full-time.

Current government guidance states that office workers should work from home if they can. The guideline is expected to remain in place until at least step four of the government's roadmap set for 21 June.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards said: "The virus broke through cultural and technological barriers that prevented greater remote working in the past. The results of this survey show the limitations and benefits of remote working have been made clear by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Clearly one size does not fit all when it comes to identifying how insurance professionals wish to work once government guidance on working from home changes.

"While there is clearly an appetite for greater remote working to persist post-pandemic it is interesting to note more than one in 10 want to return full-time to their office."

Richards added: "Financial advisers must now figure out what works best remotely and what tasks require personal interaction in order to deliver the best outcomes for clients as well as their own work-life balance."

First published by our sister title Professional Adviser