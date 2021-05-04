Quilter Int'l names new Singapore CEO after Kloss departure

Former Transamerica Life Bermuda chief executive for Singapore Nicholas Kourteff is to join Quilter International as its new Singapore chief executive.

Kourteff, whose start date for the role is subject to regulatory approval, will take over from Ian Kloss who recently left Quilter International and relocated to the UK.

He has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held senior roles at Credit Suisse, UBS AG, AXA Wealth Management Asia, Winterthur Life and Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

In his new role, Kourteff will collaborate closely with his counterpart Mark Christal in Hong Kong and the Pan-Asian high net worth team.

This team is responsible for delivering Quilter International's HNW strategy across the whole of Asia and brings together the specialist teams from both Singapore and Hong Kong, the company said in a statement.

Brendan Dolan, sales director at Quilter International said Kourteff was joining at an exciting time for the business: "Singapore is one of our core growth markets and we are committed to supporting the independent advice sector and expanding our distribution channels in the region. Nicholas' expertise and understanding of the HNW client base across Asia will be a great asset and will help us broaden our reach across private banks, external asset managers and family offices."



He added: "There is an ever-increasing population of HNW clients throughout Asia who are internationally mobile and at a stage of passing on wealth across generations. These clients typically hold international wealth and have complex needs. For this reason, we have strengthened our Pan-Asian HNW team so that it can provide better service and technical support to help our distributors leverage opportunities and deliver better customer outcomes."

Dolan also said Ian Kloss's contribution to the business has been "fantastic over the last six years and he has been instrumental in growing our brand in Singapore. While we are sad to see him go, we wish him all the best".

Kourteff said: "I am thrilled to be joining Quilter International particularly at such an exciting time in its evolution. The commitment that the business has to its customers and distributors is clear and I am looking forward to helping to build on this."

