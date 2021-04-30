People Moves: Generali IP, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Schroders, Invesco, TFM

Generali Investment Partners

Almudena Mendaza Sanz has been appointed head of sales Iberia as part of Generali Investment Partners' (GIP) strategy of expanding its distribution capabilities across the region.

Mendaza, who was previously head of sales Iberia at Natixis Investment Managers, starts her new role on 4 May and report to Tim Rainsford, chief executive and head of global sales at GIP.

Rainsford said: "The appointment of Almudena is a strategic pillar to expand our presence and the level of service for our clients in Spain and Portugal. With her contribution we will be able to strengthen our plan, leveraging on the specialized and diversified investment capabilities offered by our multi-boutique platform, across equity, fixed income, liquid alternatives, multi-asset and real assets."

Tilney Smith & Williamson

Wealth management and professional services group Tilney Smith & Williamson has hired Claire McCombe who joins the Belfast team as an investment manager as it eyes expansion in Northern Ireland.

McCombe's previous role was leading the Private Banking business in Northern Ireland for Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, where she spent six years.

Prior to this she was an investment director with Bank of Scotland where she spent eleven years, initially focused on structured finance and transactions.

Emma Sharp, head of investment management in Belfast, says: "This is a hugely exciting time for the business as we come together following the merger last year to offer clients in Northern Ireland a truly unique proposition."

Schroders

Schroders has promoted Lily Choh to chief executive of its Singapore business to continue steering growth in the Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand markets. Choh starts in May and will oversee 450 Schroders' staff stationed in Singapore.

The UK-listed firm is targeting the increasing rise in middle class wealth in the region as it caters to local investor preferences.

Choh is taking over from, Susan Soh, the chief executive in Singapore for the last 14 years, who has "significantly evolved" the Asia franchise, the group said.

She will now focus exclusively on her role as co-CEO of Asia Pacific alongside co-head Chris Durack, and will remain on the regional board.

Choh currently heads Schroders' institutional business for Asia-Pacific, which she will transition out of by the end of the year.

In another female promotion, Amy Cho has been appointed as head of distribution for APAC in a newly-created role; she will be responsible for Intermediary and Institutional channels.

Invesco

Invesco has made two additions to its Nordics team, based in Stockholm. Anna Mellström, previously at Danske Bank, joined as relationship manager responsible for Nordic clients, and Elin Lilja-Wainwright, formerly at Norron Asset Management and global management consultancy Kearney, as marketing manager for the Nordic region.

These appointments follow the assignment of Fredrik Nilsson as head of ETF Business Development at the end of last year.

Stefan Behring, Invesco's head of Nordic region, said: "These strategic hires respond to a growing demand and will strengthen our regional foothold which will allow us to better serve our local clients."

TFM Group

TMF Group, a global professional services firm, has appointed Gaurav Rishi Mehra as head of fund services in India, overseeing the company's Fund Services offering in the emerging market in South Asia.

Mehra, who previously worked as an associate director at KPMG, has more than 15 years' experience in the financial and asset management areas, as well as valuation of illiquid securities, financial reporting, GAAP and investor relations. He has also held senior positions at State Street, Goldman Sachs and EY.

He will now report to Andrew O'Shea, global head of funds services.

Mehra said: "The recent moves, such as the acquisition of Selectra in Luxembourg and VBO in the United States, show that it is committed to expanding its funds services offering."

Manulife

Manulife Investment Management has taken on Bing Liu as managing director, institutional business, Greater China.

In this newly created role, she will be responsible for institutional client coverage across the Greater China region, having previously worked as head of Greater China at Macquarie Asset Management.

She will be based in Hong Kong and reporting to Peter Kim, head of institutional business, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan).

Peter Kim, head of institutional business, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) said: "Over the past six months we have welcomed a number of key hires to our institutional team in Asia. Bing's joining further strengthens our coverage for the Greater China region, a market where some of our largest clients and strategic partners are based."

Global Digital Finance

Global Digital Finance, the global cryptoassets and digital finance industry membership body which promotes best practices for cryptoassets and digital finance technologies, has named Carl Schonander as its regulatory affairs director for the US and the Americas.

He previously worked for Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), where he led a team on privacy, intellectual property, emerging technology, and education technology. His previous roles include director, Office of Intellectual Property Rights at the US Department of State, as well as diplomatic experience within the US Embassy in Spain,

Lawrence Wintermeyer, executive co-chair of Global Digital Finance said "The GDF membership asked us to prioritise policy maker and regulator outreach this year. We deliver advocacy through regular engagement with regulators and responding to industry and public consultations, and Carl will bring a wealth of experience and insight to support and strengthen the team".