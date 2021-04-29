Entries for 22nd International Investment Awards now open

Entries for the International Investment Awards 2021 are now open.

The International Investment Awards are now in their 22nd year and are the longest running event of their kind. The event will take place on Thursday 7 October 2021 and there are 30 categories covering the full spectrum of the industry honouring both product and service providers and also advisers and brokers, for their achievements across the last 12 months

Last year we had a record number of entries and we expect to top that once again. This year we have introduced a new category rewarding 'Excellence in Sustainability', with entries open for this in for both industry and advisers sections.

Gary Robinson, pictured left, Commercial Director, International Investment, said: "It is remarkable to think that when we launched per annual awards in 2020 that one year on we'd still in the grip of the pandemic.

It is heartening to see that the grip is loosening and that there has been a real renewed focus on financial services during these uncertain times.

"Areas such as ESG and Sustainability have continued to rise to the forefront of many people's minds at the same time.

And we are excited to be able to bring a new award for 'Excellence in Sustainability' to this year's event to our category list.

"Providing excellent customer service in a pandemic has been both challenging and rewarding across the last 12 months and we are delighted to welcome back Hansard, logo pictured right, as our award sponsor for Excellence in Customber Service (Advisers) category, as we honour achievement for advisers in this important area."

Last year's International Investment Awards was the first to be broadcast virtually and was a huge success with thousands tuning in from across the globe and we hope that this year it will be even bigger.

The 2021 awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 7 October 2021.

The deadline for entry is Friday 25th June, 5pm. To view the full list of categories and to enter, click here.