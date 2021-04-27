FE fundinfo platforms expand into six new countries

Fund data and information platforms fundinfo.com and etfinfo.com will now be available in Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Iceland and Malta.

As a result of the expansion, both data platforms are now available in 25 European and Asian fund markets. The platforms cover fund and regulatory information for investors, containing documents, data and ratings relating to more than 42,000 funds/ETFs and 175,000 different share classes from more than 580 asset managers.



Philipp Portmann, head of business development and strategy at FE fundinfo, said: "Both the fundinfo.com and etfinfo.com fund platforms have become a vital source of information for investors seeking accurate and timely information and to asset managers as well, both from a regulatory reporting point of view, but also being able to market their funds and ETFs to an engaged audience. Since launching 15 years ago, the fundinfo.com platform has grown in size and significance and the inclusion of these six new markets signifies an important step in the next stage of our growth.



"Like every industry in the 21st century, clear and accurate data in the fund management industry is a valuable and essential commodity in order for it to function effectively. By expanding the reach of the fundinfo.com and etfinfo.com platforms, investors in Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Iceland and Malta can be assured they will now have access to one of the largest data universes available in the industry."