Succession Wealth targets sports and entertainment pros with specialist advice arm

UK advice giant Succession Wealth has launched a sports and entertainment wealth planning advice arm to serve and educate professionals in these industries.

The service will offer both established and young professionals financial advice and education that can help ensure financial wellbeing both now and into the future.

It will also offer advice to retiring professionals to move into a successful second career.

Sports and entertainment professionals face unique challenges when it comes to their finances and must have an eye on the future from an early age.

Peter Coleman, chief commercial officer at Succession, said: "The launch of Succession sports and entertainment is another example of us strengthening our proposition and ensuring we can provide maximum value for clients in these unique industries.

"We already have an experienced team in place, with some high-profile clients, so I'm really excited about what the future holds for us in this space."

Dejahang added: "We are independent wealth planners, not salespeople. It is an important distinction as it means we are committed to working in the client's best interests on an ongoing basis throughout their life.

"While sporting careers can often be short, and earnings sporadic in the world of entertainment, these professionals can also have multiple careers, so we want to be there for them throughout that process."

Its sports and entertainment team will work closely with football academies and schools to provide young people with the money management skills and knowledge they need to manage their finances and grow and protect their wealth over the course of their lives.

