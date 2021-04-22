People Moves: Fry Group, Guinness Flight AM, Baker Tilley ME, Enhance Group, Royal London AM

The Fry Group

The Fry Group, which has financial advice offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Spain and the UK, names chief commercial and strategy officer David Pugh as chief executive in a phased transition replacing Jeremy Woodley, who will become its chairman from April 2022.

Woodley said: "Taking up the role of chairman allows me the scope to consider broader market trends, with the aim of growing our global position as a leading independent wealth management company."

Pugh added: "Our ultimate aim, as always, is to ensure that The Fry Group continues to maintain its relevance and offer intelligent advice to support our clients and their families, helping each one achieve financial freedom."

Guinness Flight Asset Management

Guinness Asset Management the independent global asset manager, has appointed Giles Kidd-May as chief marketing officer.

Prior to joining Guinness, Kidd-May was marketing and communications director at CRUX Asset Management which he helped launch in 2014.

He spent five years as development director at B2B publishing firm, Incisive Media, and had worked for Jupiter Asset Management where he created the brand and developed and ran the sales and marketing function for the business.

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness Asset Management, said: "We have critical mass in terms of assets under management and a number of top performing funds. These funds and our stable of newer, innovative strategies need to be brought to a wider range of investors and Giles will be central to that effort."



Baker Tilley Middle East

Baker Tilly Middle East has announced that Philippe Norre has joined the leadership team as group head of tax.

Baker Tilly Middle East operates as one Firm across all GCC countries and beyond in the Middle East and East Africa, having 50 office locations. Norre now takes up overall responsibilities for the Tax, Taxology and Legal service line for all offices.

He was previously head of tax and corporate services at KPMG Bahrain for the last four years.

Norre said: "Joining Baker Tilly Middle East has both been a personal decision, finding an opportunity to lead and develop a team that seamlessly works across the whole Middle East and a client-focused decision to be now able to work with businesses on their tax affairs across all jurisdictions where they do business.

Enhance Group

Former Equiom Group divisional managing director Richard Sayers has returned to the Enhance Group as client services director.

He set up the group in 2005 and moved to Singapore in 2015 as managing director of its Asia office.

Royal London Asset Management

Eli Haroush has become head of ESG research at Royal London Asset Management.

He joins from APG in the Netherlands where he managed the firm's Global Developed Financials & Real Estate Equities Fund.