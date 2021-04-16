Manx Insurance Association names IFGL's Neil Chadwick as chairman

Manx Insurance Association names RL360's Neil Chadwick as chairman

Neil Chadwick has been appointed chairman of the Manx Insurance Association (MIA).

Chadwick, who is head of technical services for International Financial Group Limited (IFGL), which owns RL360, RL360 Services, Friends Provident International and Ardan International), will hold the post for two years.

I’m looking forward to representing the insurance sector and working with the Isle of Man Government and other sectors to promote the Isle of Man as a leading financial services jurisdiction."

He takes over from previous chairman Peter Kenny.

‘I'm looking forward to representing the insurance cector and working with the Isle of Man Government and other sectors to promote the Isle of Man as a leading financial services jurisdiction,' said Chadwick, who has 25 years' industry experience, 19 of which have been with IFGL.

Neil is also a director of the Isle of Man branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

He has been involved with the MIA for more than 9 years, setting up and chairing the Technical and Policy Committee before taking on the role of deputy chairman. During that time he assisted the insurance sector with its approach to the introduction of Automatic Exchange of Information requirements and also the Isle of Man Conduct of Business rules.

The MIA represents authorised life assurance companies based in the Isle of Man. It seeks to promote professionalism and excellence within the insurance sector by providing a forum for discussion, working closely with the Isle of Man Government on matters affecting the industry, acting as a link with the local community and raising the industry's profile.

Subscribe to International Investment's free newsletter