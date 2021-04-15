People Moves: Canada Life names new UK CEO

Canada Life has named former Aviva senior executive Lindsey Rix as UK chief executive following the departure of Doug Brown late last year. Rix will report into David Harney, president and chief operating Officer Europe for Great-West Lifeco.



Rix will continue to deliver the strategy set by the UK board to deliver a major transformation programme with the ambition to become a major competitor in the retirement market combining the core strengths of its' well-established wealth, insurance and asset management businesses.



At Aviva Rex led its UK savings and retirement business, bringing experience from working in corporate banking, wealth management, retail savings and retirement.

Her appointment is subject to regulatory approval and her start date will be confirmed in due course.



David Harney, president and chief operating officer Europe for Great-West Lifeco, said:

"After an open and thorough search of the market I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Lindsey as our UK CEO. Lindsey joins the business in the midst of a major transformative programme and I know she will do a fantastic job in completing the work while we also pursue our ambitious growth agenda. This is a fantastic opportunity for Lindsey to make her mark and I and the board look forward to working alongside her to make that happen."

In other People Moves over the last week:

Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management has named Alex Catterick as senior managing director, high-net-worth strategy, private markets. In this newly created position, Alex will be responsible for defining the private markets global high-net-worth (HNW) strategy and managing the development, launch and growth of new products designed for the HNW investor base.

Steve Blewitt, global head of private markets, Manulife Investment Management said: "We have one of the most diverse set of private market capabilities in the industry and high-net-worth investors represent one of the fastest growing channels. Alex's expertise will be instrumental as we enter this exciting new chapter for the business connecting high-net-worth investors with strategies that were historically only available for institutional investors."

Previously Catterick served as regional head of alternative investments at HSBC, where he led alternative investment distribution, product management and strategy across the Wealth Management and Private Banking platform in the Americas.

Barclays Private Bank

Barclays Private Bank announces that Rahim Daya has been appointed CEO of Barclays Bank (Suisse). Daya will also retain his position as head of the Middle East market for Barclays Private Bank and will report into Gérald Mathieu, who recently became head of Barclays Private Bank, Europe, & Middle East and CEO for Barclays Monaco.



Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group has appointed Reema Kotecha to the newly created role of chief operating officer for its asset management team.

Reporting directly into chief investment officer, Michael Eakins, Kotecha will lead on the ongoing development of Phoenix's investment platform capabilities for the asset management team, as well as focusing on enhanced data collection and reporting.

With more than a decade of industry experience, she joins Phoenix from EY where she was

Director in their wealth and asset management consulting division, and also served as chief of staff

to the global wealth and asset management consulting leader.

Michael Eakins, chief investment officer, Phoenix Group, said: "Technology is and will continue to be a core strength for us at Phoenix. Reema's experience will enable us to continue to push forward and deliver best-in-class tech and data analytics capabilities across our asset management operations."

Aviva Singlife

The life insurance firm created by the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife has named Kim Rosenkilde as group chief investment officer.

He had already worked as an adviser to Singlife on its investment and risk management strategy throughout 2020.

Rosenkilde previously held several executive roles at Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and ABN AMRO.

Muzinich & Co

Stéphane Rotceig has joined Muzinich & Co as director, marketing & client services.

Based in Paris, Rotceig will focus on working with clients in the French wholesale market.

He joins from Blackrock, where he was head of multi-managers and fund selectors, responsible for developing strategic, tier one and tier two client accounts.

Before that, he was head of sales and marketing for the funds research department of SG Private Banking.

Rotceig said: "The firm has a history of offering products suited to the needs of private clients in liquid strategies and, more recently, illiquid offerings where demand is growing."

Suntera Global

Suntera Global, an international professional services provider, has appointed Ted Pepper as chief Risk Officer, Mark Reynolds as chief operating officer and Sharon De Mendonca as chief people officer, effective immediately, as the firm looks to reposition its senior management team to enhance its strategic leadership, operational oversight and governance practices.

Both Pepper and Reynolds are based in the Isle of Man office and De Mendonca in the Jersey office.

Hawksford

The private client and fund services provider has promoted Gavin Wilkins to group chief commercial officer.

He joined the firm in 2020 as global head of client and intermediary relationships.

Michel van Leeuwen, Hawksford Group chief executive, said: ‘Gavin's rich and extensive international experience includes Asia and the Middle East which are key existing growth markets for Hawksford as we chart an accelerated growth trajectory. There is a real optimism within the business as we look to evolve and cement our international scope, broaden our offering and strengthen client relationships.'

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance has named Carl Pettersson as chief executive.

He will join the company in the autumn from Veritas Pension Insurance, where he has served as chief executive since September 2017.

Elo chairman Antti Aho said: "Pettersson has strong expertise in the financial services, investment and pension insurance sectors; as well as a solid track record of successful leadership in a regulated business environment."

Equitile Investments

Equitile Investments has recruited Sylvia Solomon as director of ESG & business development.

Solomon joins with 30 years of investment experience. She has managed investment funds at Barings and Hermes and was more recently head of product development at Gulf International Bank.

She is currently chair of the ESG panel at the CFA Society of the UK, a role in which she was instrumental in the design, development and launch of their Certificate in ESG Investing - the first professional qualification of its kind.

Subscribe to International Investment's free newsletter