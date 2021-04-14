VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Big Interview - Peter Gollogly, Skybound WM

In this exclusive video interview - part of our Big Interview - The Advisers series sponsored by Hansard Worldwide - International Investment's Gary Robinson meets Peter Gollogly, Group Director of Financial Planning, Skybound Wealth Management.

Among the topics explored in this revealing interview includes a discussion into how the takeover of Guardian Wealth Management by Skybound has worked out for both advisers and clients and what it is really like to work in international cross-border financial services before and after the global pandemic.

Click here or on the image below to view the video.