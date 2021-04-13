DeVere UK and Fidelius enter strategic partnership

DeVere United Kingdom, is expanding its footprint into the UK by entering into a new strategic partnership with financial planning firm Fidelius Group.

Under the new agreement, branded Fidelius deVere, the company will aim to provide solutions to the growing number of returning expats post-Brexit.

The deVere UK Mansfield office will remain unchanged, with this addition to the network giving Fidelius a total of six UK offices. These are located in Bath (headquarters), Bridgewater, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, London and Mansfield and will see a further 150 financial services professionals available to serve this growing need in the international expat advice arena, the company said in a statement.

DeVere has an existing, well-established relationship with Fidelius, of which Pacific Asset Management (PAM) is a shareholder. PAM also works alongside dVAM, deVere's product advisory and consultancy business, on a range of investment solutions.

Brexit

Nigel Green, pictured right, CEO and founder of the deVere Group, said: "Given the necessity to meet evolving global regulatory requirements, the Brexit-fuelled changes, and shifting market conditions and client expectations, I'm delighted to

confirm our further commitment to the UK through this joint venture with the Fidelius Group.

"Countries and politicians may be putting up barriers all around the world but deVere are embracing cultures, countries, political and regulatory regimes to deliver clients top quality advice whichever part of the world they choose to call home."

Of the strategic alliance, deVere Group chairman Peter Hobbs, said: "Fidelius is a highly respected, countrywide organisation and is a well-known and trusted partner of deVere Group.

"We're confident that their size, scope and infrastructure capabilities will further enhance the service levels and the financial planning propositions for clients who return to the UK from overseas.

"The agreement strengthens the already robust long-term alliance. There's also a natural cultural synergy that will benefit both our advisers and us an organisation."

Duncan McKillop, head of commercial at Fidelius Group, said: "We're thrilled by this partnership with a company that shares our core client-centric values.

"The agreement will deliver considerable benefits to clients in terms of service and solutions, including financial planning and mortgages, and it will add value for advisers.

"This is part of a wider ongoing relationship with deVere, which we hope to expand on further by developing propositions for deVere's returning expat clients."

Retirement

As well as the strategic partnership with Fidelius, deVere Group added that there are plans to strengthen its presence in the UK through the wholly-owned subsidiary, WPS Advisory Limited, which focuses on retirement planning advice via the workplace.

deVere United Kingdom has applied to surrender its permissions as the venture falls under the regulatory framework of Fidelius. This new venture is due to complete 1 May, 2021.

Hobbs concluded: "The establishment of this unique proposition means that our clients receive continued top levels of service, staff receive enhanced support, and our organisation is even better positioned to push ahead in our key areas of growth and development."