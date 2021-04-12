International platform opens Edinburgh office

International platform provider Praemium has opened an office in Edinburgh and says it hopes to grow its team over the next few years, specifically making 20 hires by the end of 2021.

Praemium managing director for UK and international Mark Sanderson said: "We have our sights set firmly on leap-frogging developments in fintech and service excellence. To do that, we need to be in the thick of the pioneering action. That's Edinburgh."

He also said the move was "integral" to the platform's plans to increase headcount in key client support functions and development of the next two to three years.

"We had a hugely successful year last year, in which the platform in the UK and internationally grew assets by 32%. Complementing our existing physical bases in the UK with a substantial presence in Edinburgh gives us access to an enviably rich pool of talent in service excellence and next generation fintech, and it ensures service excellence is front and centre of our ambitious growth plans for the future."

The investment platform added the new office in George Street would put it close to a "European financial centre, fintechs, start-ups plus academic institutions".

The firm has £2.2bn assets under administration (as of the end of Q4 2020) and 336 adviser firms using its services.

