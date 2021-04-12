CISI launches ESG course to help sector 'unravel jargon'

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has launched a new course for practitioners to help unravel the jargon around ethical finance.

The online, intermediate level course, Sustainable and Responsible Investment is a professional assessment that requires six hours study time and offers the same amount in CPD hours.

These can be undertaken at any time and include a mix of interactive content including videos, interviews and some reading.

There is more focus than ever before on sustainability, green investment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. There is also increasing emphasis coming from regulators on integrity in this area."

The course, which is also available in Spanish, is aimed at both CISI members and non-members, appealing to anyone with an interest in ethical finance.

It was designed by a "global team of experts" and is relevant for wealth and investment managers advising clients, but also those working across other financial services functions, including risk, compliance, asset management, banking, insurance, operations and financial planning.

A certificate will be supplied on completion of the course to demonstrate competence.

Topics include:

Definitions and terminology

The crossover with ESG

Initiatives, standards and guidance

Global developments

Regulatory concerns and requirements

Identifying greenwashing

Appropriate benchmarking strategies

Client sustainability objectives

ESG integration

The future sustainable and responsible landscape

CISI global business development director Kevin Moore said: "Threats such as climate change and populations growing across the world indicate that sustainable and responsible investment approaches that seek to consider environmental good and financial return are in demand.

"There is more focus than ever before on sustainability, green investment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. There is also increasing emphasis coming from regulators on integrity in this area, including anticipated reporting requirements and a need for all professionals to understand the key concepts with regards to responsible finance.

"Our new Sustainable and Responsible Investment course provides practitioners with the knowledge required to provide investors with the confidence and trust they need to embrace this rapidly expanding area."

First published by our sister title Professional Adviser