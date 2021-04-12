Standard Chartered names Singapore heavy hitter for global role

Standard Chartered has hired former UBS executive Raymond Ang to run its private and affluent banking business worldwide.

As global head of private and priority banking, Singapore-based Ang will report to consumer, private and business banking chief executive Judy Hsu, subject to regulatory approval.

Ang has 25 years of experience across consumer and private banking and lived in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore, most recently as UBS Global Wealth Management sector head for Indonesia, Greater China (Singapore) and Japan International.

He has also worked for Carlyle, DBS and Citi.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter