UK life office CEO dies

Scottish Friendly chief executive officer Jim Galbraith has died.

Galbraith (pictured) was at the company for more than 30 years and, in that time, the firm said, his passion for its mutual life office had shown no end.

According to the business, Galbraith devoted the best part of his career to strengthening, guiding and driving forward Scottish Friendly. On winning IoD Scotland director of the year, he said that he "looked forward to stewarding Scottish Friendly to the next generational change".

He built an incredibly deep and strong team committed to our vision and dedicated to continuing Scottish Friendly's successful strategy."

Scottish Friendly said Galbraith was a leader naturally endowed with wisdom, focus, purpose and ambition, and that he laid those foundations by building an experienced leadership team dedicated to maintaining his historic vision for the mutual. The firm said his presence, dry humour and friendship will be sorely missed by everyone.

Before coming to the firm, Galbraith worked at Scottish Life Assurance as a marketing officer for two years. From 1984 - 1986, he worked as an actuarial assistant at the same firm.

In 2019, Galbraith was part of the acquisition of a back book of life and pension policies from financial services provider Canada Life.

At the time, Galbraith said: "This is a landmark acquisition for Scottish Friendly and helps to consolidate us as a leading mutual and a significant player in UK financial services." He said the acquisition formed part of its "three-pronged strategy of organic growth" to deliver the strongest growth and customer care for its members.

Scottish Friendly commercial director Neil Lovatt said: "Jim was my friend, and a great friend to so many in Scottish Friendly. We were lucky to have him in our life office.

"He believed fundamentally in the mutual ethos of Scottish Friendly and had a keen sense of its heritage and historic mission. To that end he built an incredibly deep and strong team committed to our vision and dedicated to continuing Scottish Friendly's successful strategy.

"It is for us, the employees of Scottish Friendly, to honour his faith in us and continue to deliver for our current and future members."

Meanwhile, Scottish Friendly acting CEO Martin Pringle added: "This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone in Scottish Friendly. Jim led this historic organisation with passion and vision, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

"No one wants to take on an organisation in such circumstances but, having worked closely with Jim over the years, together with everyone in Scottish Friendly I will continue to take the society forward and ensure that Jim Galbraith would be proud of us all."

First published by our sister title Professional Adviser