Dubai financial regulator names new chairman

First Abu Dhabi Bank deputy CEO Fadel Al Ali is to become the chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) following the retirement of Saeb Eigner on 1 June 2021.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, deputy ruler of Dubai and president of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said: "Saeb has contributed over 17 years to developing independent systems and standards that have established a global reputation and confidence in the DIFC. We have great confidence that Al Ali will contribute to the development of the Dubai Financial Services Authority."

Fadel Al Ali was appointed as the deputy CEO and head of corporate and investment banking in March 2020 with First Abu Dhabi Bank, and he was also CEO of Dubai Holding.

Saeb has contributed over 17 years to developing independent systems and standards that have established a global reputation and confidence in the DIFC."

Subscribe to International Investment's free newsletter