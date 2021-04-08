Van Lanschot Kempen to buy Mercier Vanderlinden

Dutch wealth manager Van Lanschot Kempen is to buy a 70% stake in Belgian rival Mercier Vanderlinden.

Mercier Vanderlinden has assets under management of approximately €3.4bn and three own investment funds, with a team of private bankers working from three locations in Belgium: Antwerp, Brussels and Waregem.

Van Lanschot Kempen currently runs eleven offices in Belgium, with client assets of around €5bn.

Mercier Vanderlinden and Van Lanschot Kempen in Belgium will continue to operate independently under their own brands and will collaborate in a number of areas, with combined client assets of €8.4bn.

Karl Guha, Van Lanschot Kempen's chairman, said: "Our roots go back to 17th century Belgium; our partnership with Mercier Vanderlinden reflects that historical reality. This partnership fits perfectly into our strategy becoming a leading specialist wealth manager in our second home market.

"Mercier Vanderlinden's attractive client portfolio, presence in Brussels and growth potential under the ongoing leadership of their founders make for a very appealing partner. Given our similar values, work culture and a belief in a personalised approach to clients, we believe that we have laid the foundations to a common great future."

Thomas Vanderlinden, founder of Mercier Vanderlinden added: "Our clients will gain access to an expanded product offering, private equity and credit solutions, while our research capacity will also be enhanced."

Van Lanschot Kempen will acquire a 70% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden, followed by a step-by-step increase to 100% by the end of 2025.

This deal is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

