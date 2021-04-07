People Moves: BNY Mellon, Natixis IM, Barclays Private Bank, Ogier, La Française, Ravenscroft

BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management has hired Kristina Najjar-Wahlgren as its head of Nordic distribution, based in Stockholm, Sweden.

She will lead its distribution strategy in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland, focusing on providing institutional and intermediary clients in the region with investment solutions from its investment firms including Alcentra, Insight, Newton and Walter Scott.

Kristina joined from PIMCO where she was head of distribution for the Nordic. Prior to this, she spent over a decade at Aberdeen Asset Management building its business in the region.

Matt Oomen, global head of distribution at BNY Mellon Investment Management said, "She brings with her significant experience in the industry, deep expertise of the Nordic markets and a strong understanding of the needs and preferences of our clients and prospects."

Natixis Investment Managers

Tim Ryan is appointed member of the Natixis senior management committee in charge of Asset & Wealth Management, and CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, effective 12 April.

He will succeed Jean Raby who has decided to "pursue another professional opportunity".

Nicolas Namias, CEO of Natixis and chairman of the board of directors of Natixis Investment Managers, said: "Under his leadership, Natixis Investment Managers has asserted its position as a world leader in asset management with assets under management of more than €1.1 trillion and has built out its commercial offer with new affiliate asset managers and new areas of expertise.

He added: "As we prepare to launch our new strategic plan for the period to 2024, I am delighted to welcome Tim Ryan to drive forward our robust momentum across our Asset & Wealth Management businesses, develop our multi-affiliate model to serve our clients and enhance our ESG strategy."

Ryan previously worked for Generali from 2017 as Group Chief Investment Officer for insurance assets and Global CEO of Asset & Wealth Management.

Barclays Private Bank

Nandu Patel has been appointed head of charities and asset consultant relationships for Barclays Private Bank in the UK.

Based in London, Patel will drive the charities, not-for-profit and asset consultant proposition and will be responsible for building, managing and growing relationships with asset consultants as well as charities and not-for-profits.

He will report to Lisa Francis, head of the UK and crown dependencies, Barclays Private Bank.

Patel has over 34 years' experience in financial services and wealth management and joins Barclays from Rothschild & Co where he spent 10 years, most recently as UK Head of Charities.

Lisa Francis, head of the UK and Crown Dependencies, Barclays Private Bank, said "These are key areas for our business and I look forward to working closely with Nandu to continue growing our relationships with asset consultants as well as charities and not-for-profits in our home market."

Ogier

Guernsey trust law expert and Advocate Matt Guthrie has joined Ogier as a partner to lead the firm's rapidly expanding Private Wealth practice in Guernsey.

Guthrie joins the 'sharp, to the point, responsive' team (Legal 500 2021), working alongside partners Gavin Ferguson, Marcus Leese and Catherine Moore together with counsel Chris Hards.

Ferguson said: "Matt is the second senior arrival in the Guernsey Private Wealth team in as many months - at a time of significant change in the market, we are thrilled to continue to grow to meet client demand."

La Française

La Française Group has recruited Mark Wolter as country head-Germany and managing director of La Française REM-Germany.

Two years after the acquisition of Veritas Group, Wolter's arrival is the logical result of two major developments in the strategic business plan laid out by La Française Group for Germany, its second domestic market.

These changes will take effect in May 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and reflect the importance of the German market comprising three local offices with 50 professionals in the greater La Française group development strategy.

Ravenscroft

Ravenscroft Holdings has appointed Dominic Jones as non-executive chairman following the decision by Stephen Lansdown CBE to retire from the board, with effect from the AGM on 24 June 2021.

Lansdown, who is the co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK's biggest independent private client brokerage, became a shareholder of Ravenscroft in December 2012, was appointed as non-executive director in September 2015 and became chairman in June 2017.

He will remain the investment company's majority shareholder but has decided to retire from the board, and all related committees, to concentrate on his sporting interests in Bristol and his conservation work in Africa and spend more time with his family.