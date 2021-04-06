Momentum Global Investment Management to rebrand funds

Momentum Global Investment Management is to rebrand five of its funds following the acquisition of Seneca Investment Managers in 2020.

The move brings two of Seneca's funds and three of MGIM's existing funds together under new names to form an integrated and comprehensive range of diversified multi asset funds for the UK adviser market.

This re-brand does not impact any of the investment objectives of any of the funds, which will remain unchanged, it said.

We have made great progress with the integration of Seneca into MGIM."

The rebranding of Seneca's two funds, the VT Seneca Diversified Income Fund and VT SenecaDiversified Growth Fund, is effective April 2021.

MGIM's Focus 3, Focus 4 and Focus 5 multi asset funds will also be rebranded in May, completing the range of 4 risk rated growth funds and 1 risk rated income fund.

All five funds are highly diversified portfolios investing in a wide range of global asset classes

such as equities (both directly in the UK and selected third party managers overseas), fixed income, cash, property, and alternative strategies.

The consolidated MGIM and Seneca investment teams will feed into all five funds, enhancing the investment resources for the portfolios.

The rebranding compliments the previously announced name change for the Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust, which becomes the Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust in April.

Ferdi van Heerden, chief executive, Momentum Global Investment Management, said:"We have made great progress with the integration of Seneca into MGIM. This has ensured acombined business with a far broader and richer talent pool, all focussed on delivering target outcomes for clients. The Seneca and the Momentum Focus funds are very complementary and by fully integrating them into one Momentum branded range, this creates a comprehensive selection of risk rated multi-asset products designed to suit the needs of a whole spectrum of clients, either as their core investment holding, or at the very least a key addition to their existing portfolios.

"This is much more than just a cosmetic change. The enlarged investment team has been able to take their best ideas and deploy them across the integrated fund range. Going forward, investors should benefit from the output of this larger multi asset focussed team as their research depth and idea generation feeds into all of these solutions."