Lombard Odier expands into Brazil with São Paulo office

Swiss-headquartered wealth manager Lombard Odier is expanding in Latin America with the opening of a new office in São Paulo, Brazil.

The office will be overseen by Matteo Dignola, market head LatAm at Lombard Odier.

The São Paulo company has secured approval from the local Securities Commission (CVM), to operate as a securities advisory entity. The local company is also seeking formal approval from the Central Bank of Brazil to operate as a representative office of the Swiss bank.

Our expansion in Brazil reflects our long-term commitment to this important market."

Brazil is a key business location and centre of wealth, with an increasing demand for bespoke wealth management services, the Swiss wealth manager said.

Clients in Brazil will have access to Lombard Odier's international investment knowledge and solutions as well as receiving independent advice.

Matteo Dignola, market head LatAm said: "We believe the combination of our Swiss Private Banking heritage and the services of an independent ‘boutique' private bank, with leading international investment expertise, will be a powerful offering for Brazilian clients."

Lombard Odier said Latin America is one of its key regions among the emerging countries where the bank is seeking to grow, with Brazil a core market in the region.

Marc Lopez, limited partner and regional head of southern europe and LatAm at Lombard Odier commented, "This is another important step in our new LatAm strategy and is testament to our faith in the growth and economic stability of the region."

The São Paulo company has secured approval from the local Securities Commission (CVM), to operate as a securities advisory entity. The local company is also seeking formal approval from the Central Bank of Brazil to operate as a Representative Office of the Swiss Bank.

"Our expansion in Brazil reflects our long-term commitment to this important market, and our desire to offer our clients both the full breadth of our global expertise together with a closer geographic proximity," said Frédéric Rochat, managing partner of the Lombard Odier Group and co-head of the private clients division.