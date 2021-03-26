Former Aetna Int'l executive joins Simplyhealth as CEO

Simplyhealth, a provider of health and dental plans, has named Sneh Khemka as its new CEO, taking over from longstanding CEO Romana Abdin.

He will join the business on 29 March 2021, taking up the post of CEO, subject to Regulatory approval, on 1 April 2021.

Khemka takes over from Romana Abdin who announced last year that she would be leaving Simplyhealth after more than eight years as CEO.

I truly believe that by continuing to drive innovation we will be able to deliver health solutions that are accessible, flexible and personalised to people’s needs.”

At health insurer Aetna International, part of the US-based CVS Health company, Khemka held a senior leadership role with responsibility for driving the delivery of primary healthcare through digital technology.

He is a trained and practised general & ophthalmic surgeon and a specialist advisor to the healthcare division of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Prior to joining Aetna, he was a member of the senior executive team at Bupa in several roles, including director of Healthcare Development.

He has also started and sold his own business, advised and acted for a number of private equity houses in the UK and Europe and is currently a non-executive director of UK laboratory and diagnostics service provider Viapath.

Khemka said he was joining Simplyhealth at a "crucial time in its evolution, and at a time when access to healthcare is more important than ever before. I truly believe that by continuing to drive innovation we will be able to deliver health solutions that are accessible, flexible and personalised to people's needs".

Gil Baldwin, Simplyhealth's chairman added:"He is passionate about our purpose of improving access to health care and working in an organisation whose products and services positively impact the lives of millions of people across the UK. His focus will firmly be on delivering value to our customers and will continue to build on the legacy that Romana is leaving."

