Singapore Exchange's former VP joins Broctagon as executive director

Broctagon Fintech Group, a multi-asset liquidity and brokerage technology provider, today announced that Cecilia Chan, a sell-side veteran with two decades' experience has joined the group as executive director.

This appointment comes shortly after Broctagon officially obtained its new Money Broking Licence from the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre in February 2021.

Chan comes from a 20-year career in leading financial institutions across Asia.

She was the head of dealing for Phillip Futures followed by Maybank before moving on to be the vice president of membership and international coverage at the Singapore Exchange and most recently as senior manager of exchange and regulatory relations at Hang Seng Indexes, based in Hong Kong. Her operational experience spans from establishing dealing desks to developing exchange traded index products and achieving compliance with Asian, EU and US regulators.

Chan will head the team at Broctagon Prime Markets Limited, the group's newly established Asian liquidity division with the primary objective of establishing bank-grade FX liquidity that is tailored for the Asian market. The firm will offer multi-asset opportunities such as CFDs, commodities as well as digital assets.

Chan, executive director of Broctagon Prime Markets, said: "The past few years has seen a huge shift to electronic trading, and it has become evident that technology shapes the success of a broker. I wanted to be at the forefront of that shift and that's what compelled me to relocate to join Broctagon in its Singapore HQ. The company is well-positioned to play a big part in guiding the Asia broking community through this ongoing transition."

"As a provider of both prime of prime liquidity and turnkey brokerage technologies, our ambition is to empower brokers holistically. I believe, my experience from both buy-side and sell-side provides comprehensive understanding not only on how brokerages are run, but their pain points and the kind of resources they need, which Broctagon Prime Markets will be poised to provide."

Don Guo, CEO of Broctagon, said: "Having Cecilia on board is pivotal to our strategic vision. Her financial expertise coupled with our proprietary NEXUS 2.0 aggregator technology is a winning combination."

"With the demand for trading in the Asian markets growing rapidly, we see Labuan as a growing financial hub. In contrast to the many liquidity providers operating in the region which are European-focused,"

