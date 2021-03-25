Vanguard launches sustainable ETF

Vanguard today launched a new ESG focused Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) focusing on emerging markets.

The Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF is designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios, providing broad diversification while incorporating robust screening based on ESG criteria.

The Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF seeks to track the FTSE Global All Cap Choice Index and provides global equity exposure. The index applies criteria to exclude companies involved in weapons, non-renewable energy, vice products and companies involved with controversies related to the UN Global Compact Principles.

Many want to put their money to work in a way that enables them to mitigate certain ESG-related risks, aligns with their values, and meets their investment goals."

The fund has an ongoing charges figure of 0.24%.

Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG strategy, UK and Europe, said: "Our clients have a range of environmental and social concerns. Many want to put their money to work in a way that enables them to mitigate certain ESG-related risks, aligns with their values, and meets their investment goals.

"That's why we are committed to ensuring that our expansive and nuanced approach to ESG is reflected in our product offering and throughout our investment processes, while balancing the potential for delivering long-term value to our investors."

The Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF will be managed by Vanguard's Equity Index Group, which manages more than $4.8trn in assets across the globe, and draws on the diverse perspectives and knowledge of 57 team members.

With the addition of the new product, Vanguard's line-up for environmentally and socially conscious investors consists of the following: