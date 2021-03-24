FEIFA announces new members from UK and Malta

The Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers (FEIFA) has gained two firms to its membership ranks, Sable Wealth and Lawsons Equity.

UK-based Sable operates both there and internationally, in Europe and South Africa.

Lawsons is headquartered in Malta and has clients across numerous European countries.

"Our continued membership growth is always pleasing to see, of course," FEIFA CEO Paul Stanfield said.

"I believe that it is a tangible example of the sustained and increased assistance we are providing to the English-speaking European advisory sector, not least in these progressively difficult times."

"The launches of our Brexit Hub, in late 2020, and ESG platform, last month, plus the continued professional development events that we arrange, such as our presently running Masterclass Webinars, are all services that are helping our members to perform their roles to the maximum of their abilities."

FEIFA is a non-profit trade association and has partnerships with a wide range of companies, including all the relevant international life companies, major asset managers, and key international pension and trust companies. Its member companies are English-speaking advisory businesses, active across Europe and advising on cumulative assets in excess of €8bn.