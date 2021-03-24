Quilter Int'l appoints new head of international marketing

Quilter International, part of Quilter plc, has appointed Cheryl Gleeson as its new head of international marketing.

Gleeson takes on the role after most recently being head of marketing for AAM Advisory, the Singapore-based financial advice business, also part of Quilter.

Before Singapore, she spent eight years as marketing manager for the Middle East and Africa in Quilter International's Dubai office.

She takes on the role from Karen Blatchford who has moved to Quilter's UK platform business as UK distribution director.

Before joining Quilter International, Gleeson held similar roles at Fidelity Worldwide Investment and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Peter Kenny, chief executive of Quilter International said: "It's a pleasure to announce Cheryl ‘s new role here on the Isle of Man. She brings over 20 years' of industry knowledge and experience with her and has most recently played a fantastic role in helping to bolster our presence in Asia working with AAM Advisory. I am excited to welcome her back to the Quilter International team."

Gleeson added: "Having been with the business for a number of years, I feel passionately about the high quality support we provide to international advisers and our ability to build solutions based around their clients' needs. I am thrilled to be given this opportunity and look forward to building on this reputation with a team of incredibly talented people."