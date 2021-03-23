JTC appoints private client head of Middle East office

JTC has appointed Naro Zimmerman as director and head of its Dubai office for private client services.

Previously a member of JTC's private client team in Guernsey, Naro has been overseeing a portfolio of international high net worth clients for JTC, with a particular focus on managing clients and growing business in the Middle East region, as well as supporting clients with their UK real estate structuring needs.

Naro has now relocated to Dubai and is working with the team there to provide excellent service to clients and to drive further growth in the region.

It is an exciting time for JTC in Dubai."

With more than 16 years' experience in the fiduciary sector, advising clients on complex multi-jurisdictional structures, Naro has a deep understanding of the market and the needs of private clients. Named in the Citywealth Leaders List in 2020 and included in the ePrivateClient Top 35 Under 35 list for the past four consecutive years, Naro holds the STEP Diploma in International Trust Management and is a Chartered Manager through the CMI.

This appointment will build on the steady growth of JTC in the Middle East region, since it opened an office in Dubai in 2018.

Commenting on Naro's appointment, Neel Sahai, regional head for AMEA, Private Client Services, said: "We are delighted to appoint Naro as head of the Dubai office for JTC's private client services division. It's a natural progression given his depth of experience in the region, which he has built up over many years. It is an exciting time for JTC in Dubai, having had a presence there since 2018, and we are seeing strong growth, which we look forward to continuing."