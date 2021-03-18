AHR Private Wealth expands team with three director hires

AHR Private Wealth, the international advisory firm, has announced three key appointments as the business continues to develop across a growing number of jurisdictions.

Andreas Hollas, Edward Davies and Ryan Yeomans have joined as Private Wealth Directors at the firm.

Hollas joins with more than seven years' experience in private wealth management, while Yeomans brings over a decade's worth of knowledge to the AHR team including expertise in pensions advice, trust planning and tax-efficient structures for returning UK expats. Davies also joins with a wealth of experience, following roles in a number of highly regulated markets including Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Tyla Phillips, executive director at AHR, said: "These latest appointments to AHR are a further statement of intent as to the direction of travel within our business. AHR is growing rapidly and with each and every acquisition of talent, we look to raise the bar and improve the overall talent pool at our disposal to meet the needs of our clients."

Key members

"Andreas, Edward and Ryan will be key members of AHR's growing team, bringing a wealth of experience in supporting international clients with specialist knowledge of matters from pensions and investments to tax and trusts. We believe they share our morals and ambition to develop AHR as a collective and we will be drawing on their experience as AHR moves into new markets."

Andreas Hollas, private wealth director at AHR Private Wealth, commented: "I've had a fantastic grounding in offshore financial services and it's these experiences that I feel provide me with a platform from which to take this next step in my career. I personally feel that right now there is no place better to achieve that than AHR."

Edward Davies, private wealth director at AHR Private Wealth, commented: "For some time now it's been clear to see the progress being made at AHR and I believe that this is now the perfect opportunity for me to further develop my career and client base. I am very much looking forward to working together with the AHR team and I am confident that my expertise and knowledge will add value to AHR's clients."