Quilter Investors hires ESG fund research analyst

Quilter Investors has announced it has hired Marcus Cave as an ESG Fund Research Analyst as it works to further integrates environmental, social and governance factors into its investment process.

Cave joins the multi-asset business from PwC, where he worked within its ESG and investment management consulting team, providing investors with analysis of fund groups' ESG integration as well as developing an ESG fund benchmarking service aimed at identifying relative risk exposures.

At Quilter Investors Cave will be responsible for the analysis of collective investments for inclusion within multi-asset portfolios with a specific emphasis on the ESG characteristics of funds. He will also carry out specific ESG research projects and develop investment ideas for implementation within the portfolios.

Cave will report to portfolio manager Stuart Clark.

The hire comes as Quilter Investors prioritises the embedding of ESG considerations and responsible investment into its investment process. Last year the business hired Eimear Toomey as head of responsible investment, while earlier this year it was awarded a company rating of 2 by Square Mile Research as a result of its commitment to ESG integration.

Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Marcus to the Quilter Investors team at a time when responsible investment is becoming increasingly vital to the way the industry operates. His experience in fund research and understanding ESG integration stands us in good stead to further integrate these processes into our investment process as well as look at what further developments we can make to help advisers and their clients navigate the ESG landscape.

"Responsible investment is no longer a nice to have for asset managers. It must be at the forefront of their investment proposition and we are excited by recent developments within the Quilter Investors team and what the future holds for us in this space."

Marcus Cave, ESG fund research analyst at Quilter Investors, said: "The environmental crisis and the covid pandemic have helped thrust responsible investment into the spotlight, so it is great to see asset managers taking things seriously. I have been really impressed by Quilter's commitment and desire to integrate ESG considerations into its investment process and can't wait to work closely with the team to identify where we can do even more to the benefit of clients and the planet."