Ardan Int'l partners with Hartley Pensions to launch SIPP

Ardan International has teamed up with a pension administration business to create a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) to be used with the Ardan platform.

Ardan said the new SIPP can be set up entirely online, an aspect the firm described as "a major plus given the current covid-19 crisis." Ardan also said the SIPP is more cost effective than comparable pension schemes.

The SIPP will be managed by Hartley Pensions, experts with a strong track record in this field. It is open to both UK and non-UK residents and is tailored for clients who want to carry out a pension transfer or begin funding their retirement.

Ardan said that existing users of the RL360 SIPP, also in association with Hartley Pensions, can use the their existing login details within the new Ardan SIPP Portal. RL360 is the parent company of Ardan International.

The investment component of the Ardan SIPP is restricted to the Ardan platform only.

Excluding VAT, setup fees will be £250, annual uncrystalised admin fees £300 and annual drawdown admin fees will be £400.