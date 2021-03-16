Aberdeen Standard Investments names new emerging markets economist

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has appointed Edward Glossop as its new emerging markets economist.

Glossop joins ASI from Capital Economics where he spent the majority of his time as an emerging markets economist. He will report to Robert Gilhooly, senior emerging markets research economist.

As part of the ASI Research Institute (ASIRI), Glossop will work alongside a team of economists and researchers to deliver macro insights into ASI's investment teams to help inform portfolio decisions. Alongside short-run economic and policy moves, he will support thematic projects to analyse the long-term effects of economic trends.

Gilhooly said: "Edward's deep knowledge of Latin America and global macroeconomics will be invaluable to ASIRI as we expand our emerging markets research team, helping clients navigate between short-run forces and long-run trends.

"Emerging markets as an asset class remains attractive due to its structural growth drivers, including healthy demographics and a growing middle class. Edward will be a great asset to the team, providing crucial insights on these structural drivers to inform investment decisions."

Glossop added: "I am delighted to join ASI and add to the Research Institute's expertise in emerging markets. I am particularly looking forward to working with the company's highly regarded investment professionals and researching structural macroeconomic trends that shape long-term asset allocation decisions."

The ASI Research Institute was set up in May 2018 and is dedicated to gathering and delivering macro research - including policy, politics and behavioural insights - to ASI's investment teams.

The Research Institute's collaborative research agenda helps to clarify and reshape investment horizons and drive enhanced performance throughout the business.

