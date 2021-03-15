Vanguard opens Milan office

Vanguard today announced the opening of its Milan office., located in the centre of Italy's financial capital, in Corso Italia 13,.

The new office will be headed by country head Simone Rosti.

The office opening follows Vanguard's successful entry into the Italian market in 2019, when the first 19 Vanguard ETFs listed on Borsa Italiana.

Recently Vanguard announced the listing of its LifeStrategy multi-asset ETF suite as well as a partnership with Banca Widiba, which was the first time that a major asset manager entered into a broad partnership with a Financial Advisors network in Italy. Vanguard also successfully joined the local fund management association Assogestioni.

Simone Rosti, country head Italy at Vanguard stated: "We have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome we received, and we have come a long way in the last two years. However, our journey to take a stand for all investors and help them achieve the best chance for investment success has only just begun in Italy. It is time to say thank you to all investors and partners for the trust that they have put in us so far."

Vanguard's commitment to the Italian market is further underlined by the strengthening of the existing Milan based team. Most recently, Massimo Corneo has joined in a senior sales executive role from GAM Italia, Nicolo' Olivieri as sales executive from M&G Investments and Graziana Filieri as office manager and sales assistant from Assicurazioni Generali.

The new joiners expand the Milan based team around Simone Rosti, Diana Lazzati and Marco Tabanella.

The new office in Milan adds to Vanguard's existing European office locations in London, Frankfurt, Zurich, Dublin, Paris and Amsterdam.

Vanguard today has 26 ETFs listed on Borsa Italiana, available to investors in different share classes. Across its European mutual fund and ETF range, Vanguard manages $259 billion in assets under management. Globally, Vanguard manages $7.2trnon behalf of more than 30 million investors worldwide.