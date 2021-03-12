VIDEO: II Nordic Forum 2021 - watch all sessions

The International Investment Nordic Forum 2021 took place on Tuesday with fund management groups and fund selectors coming together for a series of presentations and Q&A debate sessions.

Click here or on the link below to watch a repeat of the event in this video.

The Nordic Forum included the announcement of the Nordic Regional Fund Selector of the Year. Jani Korhonen, portfolio manager of Evli Bank in Finland won the Nordic Regional Fund Selector of the Year at Tuesday's inaugural II Nordic Forum 2021 virtual event.

Highly Commended was awarded to Petri Venalainen, head of manager selection, portfolio manager, at OP Financial, also from Finland.

The shortlisted fund selectors from across the Nordics region were:

Daniel Rock, Independent Financial Advisor at Europeiska Investeringsrådgivarna AB (Sweden)

Jani Korhonen, Portfolio Manager, Evli Bank (Finland);

Petri Venalainen, Head of Manager Selection, Portfolio Manager, OP Financial (Finland);

Kim Johanson Tanke, Senior Investment Consultant Mercer (Norge) AS (Norway);

Kristian Hahne, portfolio manager, Söderberg & Partners (Sweden)

The fund selector award was assessed using data collated by fund ratings website SharingAlpha.

Fund management experts speaking at the annual event included: