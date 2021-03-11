HSBC Asset Management hires head of ETF strategy

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Dominic Clabby as head of ETF Strategy.

Clabby will be based in London and report to Carmen Gonzalez-Calatayud, head of ETF Capability.

In this newly created role, Clabbywill be responsible for driving the firm's ETF product strategy and leading the expansion of the recently created ETF Strategy function. He brings with him over 17 years' experience within the investment industry, seven of which focusing on ETF strategy and distribution.

Clabby joins from Invesco ETFs, formerly Source ETFs, where he headed the product engagement function. Prior to that, he held a number of roles within distribution at AXA Distribution Services and Fidelity International.

Commenting on the appointment, Thorsten Michalik, global head of external wholesale and ETFs said: "ETFs continue to feature as a key component in investors' portfolios and we're seeing strong growth and momentum within our ETF range. Dominic's appointment will allow us to continue innovating our product range to enable us to offer market leading products to our clients."

Clabby added: "HSBC Asset Management has seen significant growth in its ETF business over the past year, driven by the new innovative products it has brought to the market. It is an exciting time to join the firm."

In 2020, HSBC Asset Management set out its strategy to re-position the business as a core solutions and specialist emerging markets, Asia and alternatives focused asset manager, with client centricity, investment excellence and sustainable investing as key enablers.

Growing its ETF range, particularly in areas such as ESG, Asia and fixed income, is one of HSBC's strategic growth initiatives. The firm currently manages $86bn in passive strategies and $13.1bn in ETF strategies.