Nordic Regional Fund Selector of the Year 2021 revealed

Jani Korhonen, portfolio manager of Evli Bank in Finland won the Nordic Regional Fund Selector of the Year at Tuesday's inaugural II Nordic Forum 2021 virtual event.

Highly Commended was awarded to Petri Venalainen, head of manager selection, portfolio manager, at OP Financial, also from Finland.

The shortlisted fund selectors from across the Nordics region were:

Daniel Rock, Independent Financial Advisor at Europeiska Investeringsrådgivarna AB (Sweden)

Jani Korhonen, Portfolio Manager, Evli Bank (Finland);

Petri Venalainen, Head of Manager Selection, Portfolio Manager, OP Financial (Finland);

Kim Johanson Tanke, Senior Investment Consultant Mercer (Norge) AS (Norway);

Kristian Hahne, portfolio manager, Söderberg & Partners (Sweden)

The fund selector award was assessed using data collated by fund ratings website SharingAlpha.

Fund management experts speaking at the annual event included:

Myra Chan, sales director at Aubrey Capital Management

David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones Investment Management

John Ewart, global emerging market fund and European fund manager at Aubrey Capital Management

Christopher Gannatti, head of research for Europe at Wisdom Tree

Niall Murphy, senior vice president - Business Development & Client Services at KBI Global Investors

Noel O'Halloran, CIO at KBI Global Investors

The event will be available to watch again within the next 24 hours with edited highlights from the day.