Fairway appoints Ian Henderson as non-executive chair of Jersey business

Fairway Group has appointed Ian Henderson as non-executive chair to augment its senior management team in Jersey, the company announced today.

Henderson (pictured) brings with him over 40 years of finance industry experience encompassing roles in the UK and Jersey with organisations such as HSBC, Julius Baer, RBSI and most recently EFG, where he was an executive director in Jersey and global head of funds for EFG International.

The appointment has been made as the Fairway Group seeks to build on its strong Jersey presence and position it for further growth.

Louise Bracken-Smith will continue as CEO while Alistair Rothwell will step down from his role as Chair but will remain intrinsically involved as Fairway continues to build on its excellent reputation, both in Jersey and internationally.

Rothwell commented, "We've been delighted with the growth of Fairway over the past 20 years, and we see Ian's appointment as the start of the next phase in our development - bringing with him his broad experience and insight, and helping us all to deliver Fairway's strategic goals. It's definitely a really exciting time to become involved with our Group."

Speaking on his appointment, Henderson said, "I have known of Fairway for many years, as a peer fiduciary service provider with a good reputation and with a collegiate and motivated workforce; it is a firm I have held in high regard."

"I am therefore delighted to have been offered the opportunity to join them and contribute to Fairway's further growth. I look forward to working with all the senior management as Fairway progresses along the pathway to greater achievements and success."