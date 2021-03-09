Hoxton Capital Management surpasses £500m in AuM

Hoxton Capital Management, an independent financial advisory, has announced that the network's assets under management have surpassed £500m.

Almost 3 years since inception, Hoxton Capital Management says it is now one of the fastest growing advisories.

Currently operating from different hubs to reach a varied client base, the company has a presence in the UAE, UK, US, Cyprus, and Australia.

Chris Ball, managing partner, said: "We're thrilled with this milestone, and grateful to both our team as well as our clients. This achievement reflects that we are actively having a positive impact in our client's lives and long-term investments, and is a testament to the dedication of our team to deliver unbiased advice that safeguards each of our client's financial futures."

Matt Dean, managing partner, added: "When we launched Hoxton, our objective was to change the public's perspective of the offshore IFA sector and deliver a holistic financial package to our customers. Today, we are market leaders, who offer full flexibility to our consultants, as well as offer our clients tailored, long-term financial solutions."