Cambridge Associates opens Hong Kong office for HNWIs

Boston-headquartered investment firm Cambridge Associates today announced plans to establish an office in Hong Kong.

The firm already has offices in Singapore and Beijing, which are led by Aaron Costello, regional head for Asia, and based in Beijing.

The firm has had a presence in Singapore for more than 20 years and nearly a decade in Beijing, working closely with family offices, foundations, endowments, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

"Asia has long been a key market for Cambridge Associates and we are very excited to be expanding in Hong Kong as the next stage in our mission to provide strong investment performance and excellent service to clients across the region," said Aaron Costello.

"We continue to see strong demand in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, and South-East Asia for access to our portfolio management services and global investment network. We're seeing particular interest in alternatives, including private equity and venture capital investing, ESG and impact investing."

The focus on Asia is supported by the February 2021 hire of Edwina Ho, senior director of Business Development for Asia, and the relocation to Asia of Mary Pang, Head of the Global Private Client Practice. Ho will bring her nearly 20 years of institutional business development experience to the Hong Kong office.

Pang, formerly based in San Francisco, continues her leadership of the global private client practice from CA's offices in Singapore. This further accentuates the firm's commitment to accelerating business growth in the region, especially among private clients and family offices.

"I am personally thrilled to be in Singapore and look forward to partnering with our local team of talented colleagues to support existing and future clients across Asia." said Mary Pang. "We're also delighted to have Edwina on board to support these efforts. Edwina's knowledge of the region, and her connectivity to institutional and family clients makes her a welcome addition to our team."