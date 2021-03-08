Final day to register for the II Nordic Forum
The International Investment Nordic Forum 2021 takes place tomorrow, Tuesday 9 March, from 9am to 11.30am GMT.
The virtual event will be broadcast live and will feature a series of fund manager interviews and presentations, as well as interviews with some of the Nordic regions top fund selectors.
It will be followed by a live Q&A with fund providers and fund selectors hosted by International Investment.
Fund management experts speaking at the event are:
-
Myra Chan, sales director at Aubrey Capital Management
- David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones Investment Management
- John Ewart, global emerging market fund and European fund manager at Aubrey Capital Management
- Christopher Gannatti, head of research for Europe at Wisdom Tree
- Niall Murphy, senior vice president - Business Development & Client Services at KBI Global Investors
- Noel O'Halloran, CIO at KBI Global Investors
The event will also include the announcement of the the Nordic Regional Fund Selector of the Year 2021. The full programme is available here.
The fund selector award, using data collated by fund ratings website SharingAlpha, will take place between the two main sessions at 10.20am GMT.
To register and reserve your place please click here.