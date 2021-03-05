II Nordic Forum 2021: Meet the Speakers - Aubrey Capital Management and Rathbones

In this article we take a closer look at the fund management company speakers that will be showcased at the forthcoming II Nordic Forum 2021 which takes place on Tuesday March 9, 9am - 11.30am (GMT).

The II Nordic Forum 2021 features a fine selection of four fund management experts speaking at the event. These are: Aubrey Capital Management's Global Emerging Market Fund and European Fund manager John Ewart; KBI Global Investors' Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer Noel O'Halloran; Rathbone Investment Management's head of multi-asset investments David Coombs and Wisdom Tree's Head of Research, Europe, Christopher Gannatti.

The speaker presentations will followed by an industry Q&A session with a select group fund selectors and fund management companies involved. We take a closer look at two of our speakers below.

Aubrey Capital Management

John Ewart, pictured right, co-fund manager for the Global Emerging Market Fund at Edinburgh-based boutique Aubrey Capital Management, will be speaking on a subject entitled 'The return of the emerging market consumer?'.

He has over 30 years investment industry experience across global equity markets. He joined Glasgow based FS Assurance in 1988, and managed European equity portfolios in the UK retail and pension fund market. He joined First State Investments in 2000 to manage the pan European retail and segregated client portfolios.

In 2004 he moved to Alliance Trust PLC and was a member of the Global Equity Team and subsequently managed the Global Emerging Markets portfolio. He joined Aubrey in early 2012 as a Fund Manager and covers global markets. He is a graduate of Strathclyde University with BA Economics and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Rathbone Investment Management

David Coombs, pictured left, is head of multi-asset investments and fund manager of the Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolio funds. Coombs will be speaking on his multi asset philosophy and what sets Rathbones apart in this competitive marketplace. He will also discuss how the ongoing pandemic has affected his portfolio.

He joined Rathbones in 2007 after spending 19 years with Baring Asset Management where he managed multi-asset funds and segregated mandates. He began his career with Hambros Bank in 1984.

The event will also feature the presentation of International Investment's Regional Fund Selector of the Year award for 2021.

This new regional award for the Nordic region is part of a series of accolades calculated using Sharing Alpha data.

