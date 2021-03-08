People moves: Standard Chartered, ManuLife IM, Whitehall Capital, Stonehage Fleming, Dillon Eustace

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has hired Chandrima Das as global head, managed investments, subject to regulatory approval.

Das will be based in Singapore when she joins the British-headquartered, Asian-focused bank on 5 April, and will report to Marc Van de Walle, global head of wealth management.

In her new role, Das is responsible for building and growing the Funds and Discretionary Portfolio Management businesses.

She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the banking and asset management industry in Asia and Europe. Besides holding leadership roles in financial institutions such as Bank of Singapore, ING, Prudential and most recently Grab, Chandrima is also co-founder of Bento, an investment advisor platform with robotic and human components.

Speaking on her appointment, Das said: "In the past 5 years, the shift to digital across industries has been exhilarating and this shift is permanent. With the 2020s looking set to be the decade of the consumer, innovation is imminent. I am grateful for the opportunity to chart a tech-led path for Managed Investments at Standard Chartered Bank to further strengthen its right to win in the affluent segment."





ManuLife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management has appointed Adrian Chen as head of wealth and asset management, China, which was effective 1 March 2021.

In this newly-created role, Chen will spearhead the continued growth of the firm's wealth and asset management business in China by focusing on three large areas of opportunity, including the domestic fund business, distribution of offshore solutions to Chinese institutional and retail investors, as well as the fast-growing retirement market.

Paul Lorentz, president and CEO, Global Wealth and Asset Management, said, "China is an extremely important market for our global wealth and asset management business. Following the establishment of our Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in 2017 and our investment in private equity specialist Albamen last year, we have been strengthening our team in China."

"We are well-poised to capitalise on market opportunities together with our joint-venture fund house and the wealth business with our insurance company."

Manulife IM has a 49%-owned joint venture fund house, Manulife TEDA Fund Management Co. Ltd, based in Beijing.



Whitehall Capital

Paul Colam has joined Whitehall Capital as chief operating officer, coming from Wells Fargo.

Colam was most recently with the London office of American multinational financial services giant, Wells Fargo, as Head of Change and Regulatory Programme Management - EMEA and APAC. He has held numerous senior positions in a financial services career spanning more than 25 years and brings a wealth of experience in operations and change management to the new role.

Commenting on the appointment, Whitehall Capital founder and managing partner, Anthony Bodenstein said, "We are at an important juncture in the firm's evolution, with a number of exciting initiatives coming on stream. Paul has a demonstrable track record in organising business functions and managing process change, so is well qualified to support a growing business during a period of change and expansion."



Stonehage Fleming

Stonehage Fleming, one of the world's leading international family offices, announces a series of appointments across its Family Office, Treasury and Corporate Services divisions in Jersey.

The eight new hires follow the recent announcement of Bev Stewart as director in the Jersey Family Office division (since November 2020) and cover various levels of seniority.

The new joiners include: Miguel Loureiro and Florence Busel in Family Office, Amber Thomas, Marta Szyman, Jarek Wolak and Matthew Bree in Treasury, and Jon Manning and Kay Jeanne in Corporate Services. They are all based in Stonehage Fleming's Jersey office and their appointments are effective immediately.

Commenting on the appointment, Ana Ventura, partner and head of Family Office Jersey said: "We are thrilled to welcome so many new faces to our already extremely talented and dedicated team. These appointments reflect and confirm our drive to nurture talent and to provide unrivalled career development opportunities on the island."



Dillon Eustace

Dublin-based Dillon Eustace has appointed Colman O'Loghlen as a partner in its fourteen-partner strong Asset Management and Investment Funds team. O'Loghlen specialises in advising firms on regulatory and structural issues relating to the establishment, and management of all types of investment fund structures.

Commenting on the appointment, Donnacha O'Connor, managing partner said: "We're delighted that Colman has joined Dillon Eustace. Our continuous investment in people and our team of experts is critical to successfully supporting our large national and international client base, and this appointment will greatly contribute to strengthening our position as a leading Irish legal firm and advisor to Irish-domiciled funds."