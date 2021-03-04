II Nordic Forum 2021 - Meet the Speakers: KBI Global Investors and Wisdom Tree

In this article we take a closer look at the fund management company speakers that will be showcased at the forthcoming II Nordic Forum 2021 which takes place on Tuesday March 9, 9am - 11.30am (GMT).

The II Nordic Forum 2021 features a fine selection of four fund management experts speaking at the event. These are: Aubrey Capital Management's Global Emerging Market Fund and European Fund manager John Ewart; KBI Global Investors' Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer Noel O'Halloran; Rathbones Investment Management's head of multi-asset investments David Coombs and Wisdom Tree's Head of Research, Europe, Christopher Gannatti.

The speaker presentations will followed by an industry Q&A session with a select group fund selectors and fund management companies involved. We take a closer look at two of our speakers below.

Wisdom Tree

Christopher Gannatti, pictured left, will present a session called: Cloud Computing Supercharges our Digital Future. Cloud Computing received massive attention during 2020 as companies and consumers accelerated their digital transitions.

The long-term case for the benefits and flexibility that cloud computing provides remains in place.

Gannatti will outline that while 2020 was the year of ‘communication services' like Zoom Video Communications, it will be interesting to see how 2021 evolves and if some other areas—possibly cybersecurity—receive more attention.

KBI Global Investors

Noel O'Halloran, pictured above, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer - KBI Global Investors will present on Why portfolios should allocate to listed Natural Resource equities.

At KBI Global Investors Noel has overall responsibility for the investment process and performance of the firm's assets under management, across the various asset classes and specialist equity portfolios. The firm's team of investment professionals report to Noel.

In this session, he will outline how to benefit from exposure to companies providing solutions to the problems of water, clean energy and food scarcity.

Tomorrow, International Investment will preview the sessions featuring Aubrey Capital Management's Global Emerging Market Fund and European Fund manager John Ewart and Rathbones Investment Management's head of multi-asset investments David Coombs.

To sign up for this event please click here to register.

The event will also feature the presentation of International Investment's Regional Fund Selector of the Year award for 2021.

This new regional award for the Nordic region is part of a series of accolades calculated using Sharing Alpha data.

To register and rate funds on Sharing Alpha's platform click here for more details.

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter