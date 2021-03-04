HSBC Asset Management appoints head of investor relations for alternatives

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Michael Stromsoe as head of investor relations for its alternatives business.

Based in London, he will report to Steven Ward, head of alternative products.

With over 15 years' experience in marketing and capital raising, Stromsoe will be responsible for working with the firm's institutional and wholesale sales and client servicing teams to define and develop all aspects of client communication and post-sale engagement on alternative products.

He joins from Macquarie, where he was responsible for strategic and operational leadership of the marketing and investor services team, supporting Macquarie's global infrastructure and real asset business. Before that, he was Head of Investor Relations and Partner at Brevan Howard.

Commenting on the appointment, Steven Ward said: "Michael's appointment is an important step in our ambition to expand our alternatives platform. With his extensive experience in investor relations, Michael will play a key role in our future success by engaging with clients on current investment themes, their needs and how our products can address them."

Stromsoe added: "As we look across the industry, one of the clearest trends is the increasing prominence of alternative investments in client portfolios. HSBC Asset Management is well positioned to help investors navigate the complexities of alternative asset classes and I look forward to working with the wider team to support its continued growth."

In 2020, HSBC Asset Management set out its strategy to re-position its business as a core solutions and specialist emerging markets, Asia and alternatives focused asset manager, with client centricity, investment excellence and sustainable investing as key enablers.

Over the past four years HSBC Asset Management's alternatives team has doubled its assets to $56bn of assets under management, advice and oversight and will continue its expansion in 2021 while developing products to benefit its clients.