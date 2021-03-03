BNP Paribas AM names Michael Herskovich global head of stewardship

BNP Paribas Asset Management has named Michael Herskovich global head of stewardship from 1 May, replacing Helena Viñes Fiestas who is leaving after ten years.

Herskovich has been BNPP AM's global head of corporate governance since 2009, responsible for implementing its stewardship policy, including proxy voting, issuer engagement and corporate governance analysis.

Based in Paris, he will lead BNPP AM's global stewardship team, which includes Adam Kanzer and Paul Milon, respectively head of stewardship Americas and head of stewardship Asia Pacific, together with Paris-based senior corporate governance analyst, Orsolya Gal.

Michael is a long-standing expert in the field of stewardship, with strong relationships in the industry."

He will report to Jane Ambachtsheer, BNPP AM's global head of sustainability.

Herskovich replaces Fiestas, who will be leaving BNPP AM to take up a new role, from 1 May, as a board member of the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), the Spanish securities market regulator based in Madrid.

Ambachtsheer said: "Michael is a long-standing expert in the field of stewardship, with strong relationships in the industry. He has been instrumental in the development of our ambitious approach to corporate governance and this new role reflects his expertise and ambition in terms of stewardship activity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Helena on her appointment to the CNMV and wish her every success in her new role. Her appointment is great testimony to the significant contribution she has made to responsible investment and sustainable finance during the past 10 years."

Herskovich's wider industry activity includes being a board member of the International Corporate Governance Network, chair of the corporate governance committee of the French Association of Asset Managers and chair of the international corporate governance committee of the Council of Institutional Investors.

(First published by our sister title Investment Week)