Invesco launches first China All Shares ETF

Invesco announces the launch of its MSCI China All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF, which provides a unique investment opportunity for investors.

Invesco said the ETF "aims to capture the broadest exposure to Chinese equities" and form the closest representation of the country's economy.

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco, said: "Despite China being one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, its capital markets have always been difficult for international investors to access. There are many different types of share classes, some listed onshore and others offshore, and not all are available to everyone."

"The MSCI China All Shares Stock Connect Select Index provides exposure to the broad opportunity set, and we are delighted to bring to market the first UCITS ETF tracking this important index."

The index covers China equities listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and outside of China. It adjusts the MSCI China equity universe to provide full weighting of the China A shares accessible through Stock Connect. All the index constituents are weighted by their free-float-adjusted market capitalisation, and the index rebalances quarterly.

Chris Mellor, head of EMEA ETF Equity and Commodity Product Management at Invesco, said: "The Stock Connect programme went a long way to provide foreign investors access to the equities listed on China's two largest stock exchanges."

Mellor added, "These companies have the greatest exposure to domestic growth, which we think could be attractive given urbanisation, a rising middle class and other demographic trends. By tracking this new index, our ETF provides full weight of these important stocks along with global growth opportunities from Chinese stocks listed offshore. We believe our ETF offers the broadest and truest representation of China's vast economy."