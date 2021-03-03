HSBC appoints CEO for the Middle East region

Stephen Moss is to be HSBC's CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, the global bank has confirmed.

The role, which will start on 4 April is subject to regulatory approval.Moss will continue to oversee the bank's relationship with the Saudi British Bank (SABB), in which HSBC maintains a minority stake.

Moss will report to Noel Quinn, HSBC's group CEO. Moss will be relocating to Dubai, where HSBC opened its MENAT headquarters (pictured) in January 2019.

Head of global banking

Separately, HSBC in the United Arab Emirates has appointed Mohammed Al Marzouqi as its new head of global banking, in a newly created role.

His remit will be grow the business in the UAE and across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Al Marzouqi was previously head of Abu Dhabi coverage for HSBC global banking. He will report to Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO of HSBC UAE and head of international, HSBC Middle East, and Gareth Thomas, HSBC's head of global banking in MENAT.

Abdulfattah Sharaf said: "Mohammed has been a driving force behind the success of HSBC's Global Banking business in the UAE for many years. His appointment not only underlines HSBC's commitment to nurturing the development of Emirati talent but also demonstrates how we are expanding our support for the long-term plans of our largest customers in the UAE, helping them prosper sustainably for decades to come."