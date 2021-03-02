Nordic Fund Selector of the Year 2021 shortlist announced

The Nordic Regional Fund Selector of the Year 2021 shortlist has been announced with five fund selectors from firms operating across a range of Nordic countries.

The winner - who will be announced at the II Nordic Forum 2021 which takes place on Tuesday March 9, 9am - 11.30am (GMT) - will go forward as the Nordic to International Investment's Global Fund Selector of the Year Awards that will take place in December.

The II Nordic Forum 2021 features a selection of fund managers speaking at the event including KBI Global Investors, Rathbones and Wisdom Tree followed by an industry Q&A session with a select group fund selectors and fund management companies involved.

"The Nordic region is rich in quality fund selectors and the shortlist for the II Nordic Region Fund Selector of the Year 2021 is a great example of that quality, with the five names on the shortlist all being worthy of the accolade," - Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment

The announcement of the regional fund selector award, using data collated by fund ratings website Sharing Alpha will take place between the two main sessions between 9am - 11.30am (GMT).

Shortlist

The five shortlisted fund selectors are: Claus Leisted Bertelsen, Senior Portfolio Manager, Danske Invest (Denmark); Jani Krhonen, Portfolio Manager, Evli Bank (Finland); Petri Venalainen, Head of Manager Selection, Portfolio Manager, OP Financial (Finland); Kim Johanson Tanke, Senior Investment Consultant Mercer (Norge) AS (Norway); and Kritstian Hahne, Portfolio Manager, Söderberg & Partners (Sweden).

"It is particularly heartening to see fund selectors from four different countries with Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden on the shortlist."

Nordic Forum

"We are looking forward to Sharing Alpha's Oren Kaplan announcing our regional award winner live on the day as part of this year's II Nordic Forum virtual event which takes place on Tuesday 9 March".

Oren Kaplan, co-founder, SharingAlpha said: "SharingAlpha's fund ratings service is a perfect example for fund selectors to test themselves against their peers. To be part of this and to qualify for our end of year Global Fund Selecto of the Year Awards in conjuncion with International Investment, and/or future regional awards please sign up to SharingAlpha and register here.

To view the agenda of the event and to register to participate or view the proceedings click here.