Switzerland's FlowBank launches global markets app

Geneva-based FlowBank has launched an app that connects investors of all types and levels of experience to the global financial markets in an 'intuitive' way.

Offering fractional shares plus access to bitcoins, users can now make more out of their money, the bank said.

For experienced and professional traders, the FlowBank app adds to their existing access to FlowBank Pro (formerly known as FlowOne), one of the most sophisticated yet user-friendly multi-asset-trading platforms on the market.

"As a Swiss bank, we impose the highest standards in terms of security and privacy on ourselves. We want to give our clients the peace of mind they deserve when it comes to their money," Charles-Henri Sabet, founder and CEO of FlowBank, explained.

This promise also entails the full protection of deposits up to CHF 100,000 as foreseen by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). And as knowledge is the key to navigating the financial markets confidently and securely, FlowBank's clients benefit from educational webinars held by proven investment professionals, as well as from daily market insights provided by FlowBank's own experts.

FlowBank said the app offers competitive exchange rates and low commissions, allowing clients to minimize their costs. For a limited time, major Swiss stocks (SMI) as well as US shares can be traded at zero commission.

"It is truly exciting how simple investing is with FlowBank," Elina Svitolina, the current number five in women's tennis, says. "Finally I can get a complete overview of my finances in one single place. Managing and investing my money has never been this seamless."